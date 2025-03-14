Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union

Collin Morikawa doubled down on his decision to avoid the media last Sunday and took aim at a couple of golf broadcasters who called him out for his recent comments on the issue.

Morikawa finished one stroke behind winner Russell Henley in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Disappointed, he left after the final round without speaking to the media.

At his media session this week for The Players Championship, Morikawa defended his decision, saying he was “just pissed,” then adding, “I don’t owe anyone anything.”

That specific comment earned him blowback. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee mentioned “players who had suffered far more devastating losses … who regained their equilibrium and with class gave the media … an explanation of the humanity of losing.”

Fellow Golf Channel broadcaster Paul McGinley used Morikawa’s actions to generalize about today’s generation of players, saying (via Golf Week), “There’s a sense of greed and a sense of entitlement that the public has a perception of them. … I don’t know if history is going to reflect back on this generation of players as being good for the game.”

Some might have thought the criticism would make Morikawa walk back his comments, but he stood firm Friday while addressing the media after his round at TPC Sawgrass.

“I just want to add one more thing, I might bite my tongue after saying this,” Morikawa said. “To the Brandel Chamblees, to the Paul McGinleys, the Rocco Mediates of the world, I don’t regret anything I said. It might have been a little bit harsh, that I don’t owe anyone, but I don’t own anyone. I respect the fans, I’m very thankful for them, I’m grateful.”

Mediate had been particularly harsh about Morikawa. The PGA Tour Champions player told SiriusXM, “Biggest bunch of horses*** you could ever say, period.”

Morikawa said he did not leave immediately after his final round and suggested media could have followed him for an interview as he met fans.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“It hurts to hear people say this, and especially you guys, because I finished the round and I went to go sign (autographs) for 10, 15 minutes for all the people after and not a single person from media went to go follow me … so for people to be calling me out, it’s interesting,” Morikawa said.

“Look, I get what you guys are saying, but I was there, I was signing for every single person after the round … we’ll leave it at that. Thank you, guys.”

“To the Brandel Chamblees, to the Paul McGinleys, Rocco Mediates of the world, I don’t regret anything I said.” Collin Morikawa responds to recent criticism:pic.twitter.com/H9CRpaNxp7 — Underdog Golf (@Underdog__Golf) March 14, 2025



Morikawa certainly isn’t the first golfer to catch flak for avoiding the media. Just last year, Rory McIlroy was memed and criticized for abruptly leaving after his final-round meltdown in the U.S. Open.

Many athletes return a day or two later to issue some sort of apology. But Morikawa, the world No. 4 golfer, is standing firm.