Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

As the world of golf remains in flux, the PGA Tour has finalized a $3 billion investment from the Fenway Sports-fronted Strategic Sports Group to launch something called “PGA Tour Enterprises.”

While details of the deal and what it means for the PGA Tour and its potential partnership with LIV Golf remain sparse, one of the tour’s most prominent golfers is most concerned about how it will affect the TV product.

Speaking to reporters at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Tuesday, Collin Morikawa was asked about the new influx of money coming into the tour. Noting that the PGA already has plenty of money, the two-time major winner expressed particular interest in the tour improving its reach via television.

“There’s a bunch of guys that made over $10 million on the course last year and a lot of guys that made over $5 million on the course. Like that’s a lot of money,” Morikawa said of the investment via Golf Digest. “The way sports are going right now, they’re on the uphill, they’re on the climb, right? Football’s obviously the biggest. I think at the end of the day if we keep getting more eyeballs on golf, and that’s the biggest hurdle that we have to accomplish, how do we get more eyeballs on golf? I would hope to expect that more money’s pushed into this.

“We need to make more people more interested in golf. We need to make golf more intriguing to the viewers. How do we make broadcasting more approachable? How do we see more golf shots at the end of the day, right?”

Morikawa wasn’t complaining for the sake of complaining. He also offered specific (and correct) critiques of the PGA’s current television product.