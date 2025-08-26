Photo Credit: Ryder Cup on YouTube

Sunday’s Tour Championship brought an end to the 2025 PGA Tour season. But this year, golf fans will get to enjoy one of the sport’s most prestigious events, the Ryder Cup. This year’s event will feature an alternate cast pregame show called Breakfast at Bethpage.

According to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, the PGA of America will put together the pregame show, which will air on RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app and Peacock two hours prior to the start of play each day of the three-day event.

Omaha Productions and Pro Shop Studios, which is co-founded by Chad Mumm and Joe Purzycki, the executive producers of Netflix’s Full Swing docuseries, will aid in the production of the show. Colin Jost, who is of course best known for his work on the regular “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live, will host the pregame show and “bring on celebrity co-hosts and other guests.”

The Ryder Cup is, of course, vastly different than a normal PGA Tour event, or even a major championship, due to the nationalistic element that brings an intensity from fans in attendance that other events simply lack. So, the idea of having an alternate cast pregame show for the Ryder Cup certainly further increases fan engagement for an event that feeds off of fan engagement as is.

Speaking to the idea behind the concept of the Breakfast at Bethpage pregame show, PGA COO Jeff Price likened the upcoming show to being a mashup of College GameDay and The Daily Show.

“There are people who want to see that energy at 6:30am, people chanting USA or singing European songs back and forth,” PGA COO Jeff Price said in a statement to Sports Business Journal. “It brings that spirit to life, which sometimes is just hard from a traditional broadcast standpoint to really wrap your head around.”

In anticipation of the pregame show, a brief preview video was posted on the Ryder Cup YouTube channel, which includes both Jost and Eli Manning.