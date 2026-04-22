Credit: ESPN

There’s a right way for golf fans to act, and a wrong way. And apparently, American golf fans acted the wrong way at the RBC Heritage, according to Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo.

As a group of rowdy, beer-wielding golf fans chanted “USA, USA, USA” at English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick Sunday afternoon during the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, it became clear, we’re not at the Masters anymore. And Wednesday morning on First Take, Russo scolded the chanting American golf fans during his “What Are You Mad About” segment.

“They were singing ‘USA, USA’ walking down the 18th fairway! This is not the Ryder Cup, we’re not fighting Britain in a war for crying out loud!” Chris Russo not happy with American golf fans pic.twitter.com/QMIuIpfmwB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 22, 2026



“I could not believe the 18th hole. When Scottie Scheffler was making a comeback against Matt Fitzpatrick…’Did anybody see the crowd?’” Russo asked. “They were singing ‘USA, USA’ walking down the 18th fairway! This is not the Ryder Cup, we’re not fighting Britain in a war for crying out loud! They’re singing ‘USA, USA’ in a golf tournament at the RBC?

“Fitzpatrick is as American as Smith is! He went to vacation in Hilton Head, he freakin’ lives in Miami! I could not believe it! I’m sitting there…and they’re going ‘USA, USA, USA!’ This is not the ’80 Olympics!”

While the “USA” chants irked Russo, they did little to bother Fitzpatrick, who has dealt with his share of rowdy crowds having represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on four occasions.

“Americans are incredibly patriotic, and I think that was amazing,” Fitzpatrick said when asked about the ‘USA’ chants after the tournament. “I guess the only issue is they just have shorter memories because we won in October.”

Fitzpatrick and Team Europe won the Ryder Cup last fall in front of what was a raucous crowd at Bethpage Black on Long Island. And Fitzpatrick won in front some rowdy fans again Sunday afternoon, when he weathered Scheffler’s surge and the chants of “USA” to claim the RBC Heritage.