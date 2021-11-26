The broadcast of The Match.
Turner Sports’ latest edition of The Match Friday featured Brooks Koepka against Bryson DeChambeau, and they brought Charles Barkley back on commentary (for the fourth time in five competitions) alongside play-by-play voice Brian Anderson and fellow analyst Phil Mickelson (making his commentary debut here after playing in the previous four versions of The Match). And Barkley gave us one of the funniest bits of golf analysis in a while, discussing how much he appreciates that golf is a sport where you can drink while you’re playing:

While Barkley is unlikely to be a regular commentator for super-serious golf tournaments any time soon, he does bring an appropriate level of humor to the various The Match events, which are designed to be more fun than serious in the first place. (Which is appropriate for Barkley; his lack of golf prowess has been welldocumented, but he still has fun playing in tournaments and talking about the sport.) And this riff on golfing beverage carts was a good one, and another reason for us to appreciate the many quips of Sir Charles.

