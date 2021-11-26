Turner Sports’ latest edition of The Match Friday featured Brooks Koepka against Bryson DeChambeau, and they brought Charles Barkley back on commentary (for the fourth time in five competitions) alongside play-by-play voice Brian Anderson and fellow analyst Phil Mickelson (making his commentary debut here after playing in the previous four versions of The Match). And Barkley gave us one of the funniest bits of golf analysis in a while, discussing how much he appreciates that golf is a sport where you can drink while you’re playing:

"Once I get going, I need that lube, that liquid lube. …It's all in your joints, Phil. I have me a couple cigars, and I have a couple alcoholic beverages." pic.twitter.com/e66Ih0YGGg — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 26, 2021

"Listen, you can't play golf and not drink. It's the only sport they let you drink while you're playing it, and there's a reason why, cause it's the most unbeatable game in the world." pic.twitter.com/IQwlbyDVPS — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 26, 2021

While Barkley is unlikely to be a regular commentator for super-serious golf tournaments any time soon, he does bring an appropriate level of humor to the various The Match events, which are designed to be more fun than serious in the first place. (Which is appropriate for Barkley; his lack of golf prowess has been well–documented, but he still has fun playing in tournaments and talking about the sport.) And this riff on golfing beverage carts was a good one, and another reason for us to appreciate the many quips of Sir Charles.

