Charles Barkley during the 2024 American Century Championship on July 12, 2024. (Tom R. Smedes, special to the Reno Gazette-Journal, via USA Today Sports.)

It’s no secret that NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley is not particularly good at golf.

Indeed, that fact has made for a lot of TV over the years, from attempts to fix Barkley’s swing to his work as an analyst on TNT Sports’ The Match franchise. But this week’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Tahoe provided a further funny clip of Barkley trying and failing at golf, then profanely mocking himself:

“G*d*****, fat f***!” is quite the line after struggling to hit a shot out of the rough. And “Chuck being Chuck” is undoubtedly an accurate description of that clip. Barkley’s struggles with golf, including at this tournament and against recent Jimmy Fallon opponent DJ Khaled, have been a thing for more than a decade.

Still, there’s value to having Barkley at a tournament like this. He always provides notable soundbites, which are far more of the reason why this tournament exists than the actual golf. And he uses his various platforms around the event to discuss what’s on his mind. And everyone involved could certainly do worse than having him involved.

Yes, Barkley is unlikely to become a great golfer at this point. But he certainly isn’t alone there; it’s long been noted that many of the celebrities playing here aren’t all that good. (See also Alex Rodriguez’s performance.) And at least Barkley has a decent recognition of his shortcomings. And this clip showed that off.

[Fairway Funnies on X/Twitter]