CBS found themselves in a bit of a predicament on Sunday. The network is facing substantial criticism for its coverage – or in some ways, a lack thereof – of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Although star golfer Rickie Fowler was out in front, the network was forced to adjust after inclement weather threw a wrench into coverage.

The event already faced a steep hill since Sunday’s coverage began on ESPN+. So, golf fans already had it rough. Persistent weather delays throughout the weekend didn’t help, so the PGA Tour had to push tee times off. The trouble was dealing with how CBS structured its Sunday afternoon programming.

Fans were not able to view the game on traditional CBS television. The Rocket Mortgage Classic was offered on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app. ESPN+ coverage keyed in on Featured Holes and pairings, not necessarily the entire event, as it shuffled its way into a playoff.

Fowler forced a playoff with a clutch putt. But fans could only watch it on CBS Sports’ video player and the app.

This upset several watchers, who voiced their displeasure on the newly rate-limited Twitter. Whether it was about the coverage itself, or even errors on the technical side, many were left unhappy.

It’s a tough break for CBS, as there isn’t too much they can do with inclement weather delays, what with news coverage superseding everything. But to a degree, you wonder why they couldn’t have offloaded the coverage to CBS Sports Network—or even the Golf Channel.

Streaming and everything online might be the move right now. But Sunday was another reminder of the difficult challenges it still faces even while technology advances.

Fowler went on to win his first PGA Tour tournament since 2019.

