July 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Rickie Fowler tees off on the par-3 ninth hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

CBS found themselves in a bit of a predicament on Sunday. The network is facing substantial criticism for its coverage – or in some ways, a lack thereof – of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Although star golfer Rickie Fowler was out in front, the network was forced to adjust after inclement weather threw a wrench into coverage.

The event already faced a steep hill since Sunday’s coverage began on ESPN+. So, golf fans already had it rough. Persistent weather delays throughout the weekend didn’t help, so the PGA Tour had to push tee times off. The trouble was dealing with how CBS structured its Sunday afternoon programming.

Fans were not able to view the game on traditional CBS television. The Rocket Mortgage Classic was offered on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app. ESPN+ coverage keyed in on Featured Holes and pairings, not necessarily the entire event, as it shuffled its way into a playoff.

Fowler forced a playoff with a clutch putt. But fans could only watch it on CBS Sports’ video player and the app.

The only way to watch is on the CBS Sports app. https://t.co/GpVRBtcmq5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 2, 2023

This upset several watchers, who voiced their displeasure on the newly rate-limited Twitter. Whether it was about the coverage itself, or even errors on the technical side, many were left unhappy.

So Rickie Fowler is in contention at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and there’s just no TV coverage? CBS has an infomercial for a steam cleaner on right now, very smart programming. — Aaron Brandt (@AaronBrandt) July 2, 2023

The fact that we can’t watch the final holes of the Rocket Mortgage tournament is ridiculous. Golf channel and CBS should be embarrassed — Adam Chadrick (@AdamChadrick09) July 2, 2023

In case you're wondering, you can watch this epic playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on CBS Sports' website, except that it's not even loading for me. pic.twitter.com/glyV400rzd — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) July 2, 2023

It shouldn’t be this hard for broadcast companies/sports entities to adjust to changed timelines on events. Only way to watch Rocket Mortgage playoff was on PGA or CBS app. NEITHER worked. Just awful. — Shawn Crull (@illini3sc) July 2, 2023

Absolutely shocked at the lack of coverage for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on ANY station other than CBS. Unfortunate that I already heard/read on Twitter that Rickie FINALLY won again, while watching him somehow only be on hole 7 through ESPN/YTTV. Unbelievable. — Jacob Kesler (@jacobkesler) July 2, 2023

I can't wait to watch the CBS coverage of the Rocket Mortgage in 24 minutes. Are they gonna show the 1990 World Cup Final too? — Alfie Lau (@AlfieLau) July 2, 2023

It’s a tough break for CBS, as there isn’t too much they can do with inclement weather delays, what with news coverage superseding everything. But to a degree, you wonder why they couldn’t have offloaded the coverage to CBS Sports Network—or even the Golf Channel.

Streaming and everything online might be the move right now. But Sunday was another reminder of the difficult challenges it still faces even while technology advances.

Fowler went on to win his first PGA Tour tournament since 2019.

Rickie Fowler wins at Rocket Mortage classic for his first PGA Tour victory since 2019! ⛳️pic.twitter.com/4raShvGj3i — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 2, 2023

