Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The television draw of Caitlin Clark transcends basketball. At least, that’s what the folks over at Golf Channel are hoping for on Wednesday.

The Indiana Fever star will tee it up at the LPGA’s The Annika pro-am later this week, and Golf Channel will provide live, on-site coverage of her round, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. Clark will be paired with World No. 2 Nelly Korda, who has won three of the last four Annika tournaments. Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

It is the second consecutive year that Golf Channel has opted to cover Clark’s pro-am round live. Last year, she was paired with Korda on the front-nine and the tournament’s namesake, legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam, on the back-nine.

Per The Athletic, Golf Channel will have live interviews throughout Clark’s round, featuring Fever teammates Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, the latter of whom is Clark’s caddie for the event.

The network will also do some cross-promotion as it prepares to be spun off into Versant officially in January. Kate Scott, who was recently announced as USA Network’s lead WNBA play-by-play announcer and will call WNBA Finals games next season, will join the broadcast in-studio on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, will tee off in her first official LPGA Tour event (not the pro-am) on a sponsor’s exemption to The Annika. Between Clark and Trump, there will be plenty of spotlight on the LPGA Tour this week, and Golf Channel will be covering it all.