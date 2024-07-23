May 25, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Former President Donald Trump watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the Pro-Am tournament as part of the LIV Golf Washington D.C. 2023 event at Trump National Golf Club outside Washington DC. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

During the first presidential debate last month, both candidates at the time, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, had plenty to say about their skills on the golf course. And now, Trump will have the chance to show off these skills for many to see in an upcoming YouTube video alongside LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau.

Along with DeChambeau’s status as a member of the Crushers GC team on LIV Golf, he also frequently posts golf videos on his YouTube channel. He has garnered quite the following on the platform, currently having a total of 856,000 subscribers on YouTube.

A long-standing series on DeChambeau’s YouTube channel is the “Breaking 50” challenge, where the 2024 U.S. Open winner brings on guests and plays a round of golf under a two-person best-ball format to try and score under 50 in a round.

Since debuting the series, DeChambeau has already had popular figures in the sport including fellow LIV star Sergio Garcia, golf influencer Paige Spiranac, and Garrett Clark of the popular Golf YouTube channel Good Good Golf.

Now, DeChambeau will have undoubtedly the most popular guest on his YouTube channel to date. He took to social media to reveal that the next Break 50 challenge featuring Trump will be released on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

DeChambeau also added that the special episode will include a $10,000 donation to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke that the tandem scores under par.

Break 50 with @realDonaldTrump dropping tomorrow on my YouTube channel! On this special episode, we will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke we score under par. Stay tuned 👀 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) July 22, 2024

In a follow-up post on X from DeChambeau, the two-time major championship winner claimed that his decision to bring Trump onto the series was not a political one and that he pitched the idea to both Trump and Biden.

“To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation’s veterans, not politics,” wrote DeChambeau. A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties’ presidential campaigns and Donald Trump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any sitting or former president, and all have an open invitation to join me for a round of Break 50 anytime.”

To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation’s veterans, not politics. A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties’ presidential campaigns and @realDonaldTrump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any… — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) July 22, 2024

It will sure be interesting to see if Trump is as good as he claims to be as a golfer. But either way, the round will be going to a good cause, so it is hard to fault DeChambeau for bringing on the former president.

