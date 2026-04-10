Screengrab from @CPowers14 on X

You can ask Bryson DeChambeau a question about his 3D printed golf club, but you just can’t ask him something he might consider a dumb question about his 3D printed golf club.

DeChambeau is using a homemade 5-iron he created with a 3D printer this week at the Masters, which is somewhat on-brand for a pro golfer known as “the scientist.” And he was very chatty about his fancy club prior to teeing off at the Masters, telling ESPN he takes pride in his ability to learn while touting “innovation” as a habit. But after his first round at the Masters, DeChambeau seemed much less willing to engage in a conversation about his 3D printed club.

A reporter asked how long it takes to make a 3D printed golf club, to which DeChambeau answered about a day and a half all in. So, that means it’s reasonable to ask if a new club could be printed and used at the Masters this weekend, right? Wrong!

Unbelievable sequence from Bryson DeChambeau on his 3D printed 5 iron after a 4 over 76 today at the Masters. Reporter: “are you satisfied with the 5?” Bryson: “yeah, I mean, I only hit it once today, so…” Reporter: “how long does it take to make one?” Bryson: “prints in… pic.twitter.com/j1t0YxwdCI — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) April 9, 2026



“PFFFTTTT” DeChambeau uttered while shaking his head and snickering at the question of whether he would consider making a new club for this weekend.

“No!” he continued as if it was the most ridiculous question ever. “It has to be USGA-conforming. There’s a whole process you have to go through.”

Apparently, there should also be a process you have to go through to make sure a question is DeChambeau-conforming. Don’t try to tell Bryson DeChambeau there’s no such thing as a dumb question, because as reasonable as this question may have sounded to most people, he acted like this was the most ridiculous thing ever. Although it probably didn’t help that DeChambeau had a rough day one at the Masters, even with his super fancy and innovative golf club.

And if his second round is anything like his first round, there is a chance that Bryson DeChambeau will be free to go home and print himself another golf club. DeChambeau shot a 4-over par 76 on Thursday at the Masters. Currently, the projected cut line is 3-over par.