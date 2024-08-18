Photo Credit: NBC

Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship did not go well for Sam Burns, who let frustration get the better of him at No. 9 after an errant tee shot, breaking his driver in the process. And to make matters even worse, the NBC broadcasters on the call were quick to make jokes on his behalf.

Burns, who came into the round in the second-to-last group at ten under par for the tournament, had all of his momentum come to a screeching halt when he went way left with his tee shot on hole No. 9.

Burns knew right away that the mistake was a costly one, slamming his clubhead to the ground, which caused it to snap. The broadcasters on the call at the time, Terry Gannon and Brad Faxon, found the moment all too relatable.

“Oh no, that’s out for the rest of the day,” said Gannon. Split it right at the hozzle.”

“Gotta learn how to throw your club so you don’t break them. That’s bad technique,” added Faxon.

Sam Burns breaks his driver after an errant tee shot on the 9th. 📺 NBC & Peacock | @FedExChamp pic.twitter.com/SqQ3Ktr4Fk — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 17, 2024

For the average golfer, this kind of thing happens all the time. So it is easy to find some jokes to make about a professional like Burns hitting an errant tee shot.

But for Burns, the tee shot, and later breaking his driver, was no laughing matter. He would go on to make a double bogey on the hole and was forced to play the remainder of his round without a driver.

