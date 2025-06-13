Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The PGA Tour has reportedly found its CEO in Brian Rolapp, who previously served as the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news on Thursday.

Brian Rolapp, a highly respected longtime NFL executive who some consider as the potential successor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is leaving his post as the league’s EVP to become PGA Tour CEO, sources tell @sethwickersham and me,” Schefter said. “Rolapp spent 22 years with the NFL, and Goodell sent a memo today to all team executives and presidents to notify them of Rolapp’s departure.”

While the PGA Tour has yet to make a statement, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the memo that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent. The memo said (in part), “After 22 remarkable seasons of dedicated leadership and significant contributions, Brian Rolapp will be leaving the NFL to pursue other opportunities.”

Here’s the memo from Roger Goodell on Brian Rolapp. It doesn’t explicitly say he’s leaving for the PGA Tour, but sources expect Rolapp to take the CEO job, as @SBJ reported earlier this week pic.twitter.com/MDBJqWcylW — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) June 12, 2025

While Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports noted that Rolapp “was widely believed to be a potential successor to commissioner Roger Goodell whenever he leaves his post,” he has long been seen as the leading candidate for the PGA Tour’s new CEO position.

Rolapp was praised by Peter Schrager and Scott Hanson, among others.

Forever grateful to @brianrolapp for green-lighting the original @gmfb cast and the concept of the show. He was our biggest advocate at the NFL Network those early years. Great visionary, father, and sounding board. He will be missed and will be a great addition to the PGA. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 12, 2025

Spent a lot of good years with Brian as my boss.

Huge gain for the @PGATOUR …

Congrats @brianrolapp ! https://t.co/uPGoUNClIK — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) June 12, 2025

A bit surprised Brian Rolapp is leaving the NFL. Widely assumed to be Roger Goodell’s successor, he’d been w/ the league forever and was the driving force behind some massive TV deals. He’s a huge add for the PGA. Either way, big news for an old elementary school-mate of mine! https://t.co/gPqQr3xCmi — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 12, 2025

The end of an era and a bittersweet day for sports. The @NFL has benefitted from @brianrolapp leadership and vision. I know the @PGATOUR will flourish under his direction. Honored by his friendship and guidance and look forward to supporting his next chapter. Congrats Brian! https://t.co/hDuBdSMGIB — Kelvin Beachum Jr (@KelvinBeachumJr) June 12, 2025