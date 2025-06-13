The PGA Tour has reportedly found its CEO in Brian Rolapp, who previously served as the NFL's Chief Media and Business Officer. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour has reportedly found its CEO in Brian Rolapp, who previously served as the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news on Thursday.

Brian Rolapp, a highly respected longtime NFL executive who some consider as the potential successor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is leaving his post as the league’s EVP to become PGA Tour CEO, sources tell @sethwickersham and me,” Schefter said. “Rolapp spent 22 years with the NFL, and Goodell sent a memo today to all team executives and presidents to notify them of Rolapp’s departure.”

While the PGA Tour has yet to make a statement, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the memo that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent. The memo said (in part), “After 22 remarkable seasons of dedicated leadership and significant contributions, Brian Rolapp will be leaving the NFL to pursue other opportunities.”

While Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports noted that Rolapp “was widely believed to be a potential successor to commissioner Roger Goodell whenever he leaves his post,” he has long been seen as the leading candidate for the PGA Tour’s new CEO position.

Rolapp was praised by Peter Schrager and Scott Hanson, among others.

