Credit: Golf Channel

Golf has often been referred to as the gentleman’s game, but some modern men’s pro players have made headlines for their ungentlemanly moments.

At this week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills outside of New York, Joaquin Niemann was charged with a two-shot penalty for throwing a club while playing the 6th hole on Friday. That same day, Jon Rahm was caught on a hot mic with a very clear f-bomb after the latest in a string of missed putts for par or birdie. Rahm was also seen throwing and kicking his driver after a disappointing shot.

These kinds of incidents have become more commonplace in the modern era of professional golf, and it’s all leaving Brandel Chamblee feeling wistful for a more gentlemanly time.

“I never saw Jack Nicklaus throw a club,” the golf analyst said during a discussion on Golf Channel. “I never heard him yell an f-bomb. Never heard him yell a profane word on the golf course. When he hit a bad shot, you’d hear him go, ‘Aw, Jack.’

“Never saw Palmer throw a club. Never heard him yell an f-bomb. Same with Tom Watson. Pick your player. Never saw Greg Norman. All those bad losses that Greg Norman had. Never saw him throw a club. Never heard an f-bomb from him. Say what you want about Phil Mickelson. I never saw Phil Mickelson throw a club. Or yell an f-bomb.”

Chamblee then strongly implied that Tiger Woods, for all the positives and success he brought to golf, was an instigator of this more crude behavior on the golf course.

“It rains F-bombs on the PGA Tour. Clubs get thrown all the time. Tee markers get destroyed.” “Composure is a skill, and it’s lazy to throw clubs and it’s lazy to drop F-bombs when you know the whole world is watching.” Brandel talks about the code of conduct that has been put… pic.twitter.com/zvA3OwAbf3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 20, 2026

“Everybody that’s playing now grew up watching him,” he continued. “These are Tiger’s progeny, if you will. And it rains f-bombs on the PGA Tour. Clubs get thrown all the time. Tee markers get destroyed. And you’re right, the players got all the power in the world. Nobody reins them in. I always thought you would get fined for profanity on the PGA Tour, but I guess not, because when you watch, it’s just f-bomb after f-bomb after f-bomb. You hear it. Jon Rahm today missed a putt and screamed the f-word as loud as he could.

“I’m no prude. You know, I’ve played golf. I understand how crazy it gets… Not that I was on TV a lot, and these guys are— They’re videotaped everywhere now they go, okay? And TV is everywhere, so they have, I would say, a bigger burden than you and I would have had, no doubt about it.

“But with that burden comes unimaginable wealth. It goes with the scrutiny. And composure is a skill. It’s a skill. And it’s lazy to throw clubs and it’s lazy to drop f-bombs when you know the whole world is watching.”

🎙️🔥 Jon Rahm UNLOADS after a poor putt “F—K OFF!!!!!!!” 🫨 @TrackingRahm pic.twitter.com/bHszErTrEh — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 19, 2026

Chamblee then referenced the PGA of America “code of conduct” put in place as a collaboration between the four major championships and the main tours, which spells out “unacceptable behavior” such as audible obscenities and damaging property, with the hope that it will help reinstate a sense of standards for how men’s golfers conduct themselves on the course.

“It’s great that this code of conduct has been passed. It’s great that it’s sending a message to the players. What Sergio did at Augusta National, I think that kind of sent a message. I think everybody kind of drew a line in the sand last year at the US Open,” he said. “These guys have just run amok, and I think it’s great that the code of conduct has been put in place.”