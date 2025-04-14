Photo Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brandel Chamblee might not be satisfied with Tiger Woods’ golf career, but he’s very impressed by President Donald Trump’s game.

Chamblee recently joined an episode of The Skip Bayless Show where the Golf Channel analyst revealed he played a round with Trump before the president was reelected. After Bayless noted he was “highly impressed” with Trump when watching him play with Bryson DeChambeau last summer, he asked Chamblee to assess the president’s golf game. And without hesitation, Chamblee offered a glowing review.

Brandel Chamblee on this week’s “Skip 1 on 1” discussing President Trump’s golf game: “President Trump smokes it, hits it on the line. He absolutely drives the eyes out of it. He drives the eyes out of it and hits a lot of great iron shots.” pic.twitter.com/RLFhkSYxnd — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 13, 2025



“President Trump smokes it. Hits it on a line,” Chamblee said while comparing Trump’s swing to former pro golfer Bruce Lietzke. “It’s a great way to hit it south. That’s kind of what President Trump does. He absolutely drives the eyes out of it. He’s not the best chipper, he’s not the best putter, but he drives the eyes out of it and hits a lot of great iron shots. And loves golf, absolutely loves golf. I brought a friend of mine along, the president couldn’t have been more engaging to everybody in the group. Our wives were there. Asked everybody questions, could speak in great detail about names and shots and golf.”

It’s a stark contrast from the various assessments of Trump’s golf game that Rick Reilly has offered over the years. Reilly roasted Trump’s golfing in his 2003 book Who’s Your Caddy. And their golf feud was escalated in 2019, when Reilly wrote Trump “throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs,” in his book Commander in Cheat.

Chamblee also told Bayless he’s been questioned for his decision to play with a polarizing figure such as Trump, but it was an easy one for him.

“It was a very interesting day,” Chamblee admitted. “That’s the president of the United States. I would play with Biden I would play with Barack Obama, I’d play with Bill Clinton. Are you kidding me? Why would we not take the opportunity to get to know the most fascinating politicians of our time?”

Chamblee’s affinity for Trump might still come as a surprise considering his disdain for LIV Golf. While Chamblee has been one of LIV’s biggest critics, Trump has supported the Saudi-backed golf league by controversially hosting the tour at his courses.

But it seems like Trump may have even started to make Chamblee into a supporter of LIV potentially partnering with the PGA Tour. Earlier this year, Chamblee admitted Trump helped to change his mind on LIV Golf chairman and governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan.