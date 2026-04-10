Credit: Dude Perfect

If you’re looking for August National to explain itself over its strongest policies and unflinching demands, you’re usually out of luck.

However, as the club and the Masters tournament attempt to figure out the line between maintaining traditions and evolving, even they have to admit that they’re not always going to get it right.

On Wednesday afternoon, as festivities around the 2026 Masters Tournament were officially underway, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley offered the closest thing you’ll probably see to an apology or admission from the famously private club.

Ridley was talking to the media about Augusta National’s evolving approach to media and entertainment when he offered up something of a mea culpa around a 2023 deal that led to popular YouTube sports-entertainment troupe Dude Perfect making a video with Bryson DeChambeau at Amen Corner, the infamous three-hole stretch at Augusta National Golf Club.

“A few years ago, we had Dude Perfect playing frisbee at Amen Corner,” Ridley said. “In retrospect, I like those guys, but that may not have been the best idea.”

As Golf.com’s James Colgan noted, Ridley wasn’t trying to take a shot at the trick-shotters, but wanted to cite an example of something that may have crossed a line for the club as it attempts to remain relevant and evolve.

The video in question showed the group’s fivesome, joined by DeChambeau, teeing off at No. 11 with golf bags full of random sporting equipment, including frisbees, baseball bats, hockey sticks, and pool cues. CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz showed up to provide an introduction as hijinks ensued. At one point, a soccer ball ended up in Rae’s Creek. The whole thing is relatively harmless, but one can see how it might have ruffled some feathers internally.

“It does point out that we try things every once in a while that are a little bit nontraditional,” Ridley added. “I think thematically, we’re certainly willing to look outside the box every once in a while.”

Ridley’s admission comes during a year when the club and tournament are breaking out of tradition in several ways. For one, the Masters’ deal with Amazon’s Prime Video is a seismic shift given their longstanding media relationships. Also, the tomfoolery was kicked up a notch this year with ESPN’s Jason Kelce leading the way. Reactions to that seem to imply that Ridley might have something else to apologize for in the coming years.