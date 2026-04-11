Apr 10, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy takes a shot from the pine straw on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern The Masters

Third Round Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA Announcers: Shane Bacon/Michael Breed/Brian Crowell/Billy Kratzert/Johnson Wagner

Featured Groups — Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/ESPN+/Paramount+/Prime Video, 10:15 a.m. Announcers: Dave Flemming/Scott Verplank

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/ESPN+, 10:30 a.m. Announcers: Grant Boone/Mark Immelman

Amen Corner — Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/ESPN+/Paramount+, 11:45 a.m. Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Geoff Ogilvy/Smylie Kaufman//John Wood/Michael Breed

Inside Amen Corner — Prime Video/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), noon Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Andrew Catalon/Colt Knost/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Coverage — Paramount+/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 11:55 a.m. Announcers: Iona Stephen/Ned Michaels/Geoff Ogilvy

Holes 15 & 16 — Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/ESPN+/Paramount+/Prime Video, 12:30 p.m. Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Andrew Catalon/Colt Knost/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis

Main Coverage — CBS/Paramount+/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 2 p.m. 3rd Round Primetime Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m. Pre-Round, Studio Shows and Specials Announcers: Damon Hack/Anna Jackson/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III/Jamie Diaz/Brad Faxon/Jim Furyk/Smylie Kaufman/Ryan Lavner/Eamon Lynch/Paige Mackenzie/Arron Oberholser//Kira K. Dixon//Rex Hoggard//Todd Lewis//Ryan Lavner//Steve Burkowski//Amy Rogers

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m. Announcers: Holly Leadbetter/Roger Steele

Mornings at the Masters — Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/YouTube, 9 a.m. Announcers: Kelly Tilghman/Michael Breed/Brian Crowell/Iona Stephen//Amanda Balionis

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/Prime Video, 10 a.m. Masters Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.

An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship — CBS/Paramount+, 1:30 p.m. 2026 Masters In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Masters Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m. Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Paul McGinley/Brad Faxon/Jim Furyk//Steve Sands//Kira K. Dixon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.