It’s not too often that the announcer jinx finds its way into a golf broadcast.

Unfortunately for 11-time PGA Tour winner Justin Rose, that’s exactly what happened during Thursday’s first round at the Valero Texas Open. Lining up his second shot on the par-4 fourth hole at TPC San Antonio, Rose was about to experience what golfers of every level fear most: the dreaded shank.

At least the 2013 U.S. Open champion won’t necessarily have to blame himself for this one. He can blame the PGA Tour Live announcer who set him up for failure.

“Always a technician, always working on-“ “OH NO. That is a world-class shank right there.”pic.twitter.com/rPVKBAeK0Q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2025

Rose was part of PGA Tour Live’s marquee grouping on Thursday, meaning he’d be getting extra attention on the broadcast. So when the PGA Tour Live announcer began describing Rose, “Always a technician, always working on-,” no one would’ve guessed what came next.

“Oh no! That is a world-class shank right there,” the PGA Tour Live analyst said as Rose quite literally threw his club behind him on the follow-through.

A shank like that doesn’t often make its way to the PGA Tour, but when it does, it’s bound to make the rounds on social media. And Justin Rose’s shot was no different.

One of us….one of us…. https://t.co/p7VxT15U4a — Brett Alper (@TheRealAlper) April 3, 2025

Yup, that’s about as relatable as it gets.