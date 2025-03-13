Mar 13, 2025; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits off the tee on twelve during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images
As bad as Hideki Matsuyama’s performance at The Players Championship began Thursday morning, one announcer used an even worse trope to describe the golfer’s start to the round.

The tournament teed off from TPC Sawgrass early Thursday morning on ESPN +. While Matsuyama was putting for bogey on 14, the announcers discussed some of the players who were smiling due to their strong starts. This prompted John Maginnes to note that Matsuyama was not smiling after starting the tournament +4 through five holes.


“He hasn’t smiled yet,” Maginnes said of Matsuyama on the broadcast. “Bad sushi. This is just a brutal round of golf so far.”

Equating Matsuyama’s lousy start with a “bad sushi” meal was certainly an interesting choice. The comment probably doesn’t warrant any notable repercussions, but it was inappropriate. Too often, people don’t even realize when they’re pushing a stereotype, and that appeared to be the case with Maginnes, who seemingly used this “bad sushi” explanation without much thought.

Matsuyama became the first male Japanese golfer to win a major championship when he won the Masters in 2021. After starting his Thursday round at TPC Sawgrass five over through six holes, the 33-year-old rebounded a bit to finish at just two over.

