We here at Awful Announcing are certainly not above nitpicking a reporter or announcer over an error or for misspeaking. However, it seems there are plenty of other people more than happy to take up that charge as well.

That was the case on Sunday after CBS analyst Amanda Balionis Renner interviewed Keegan Bradley following his victory at the 2023 Travelers Championship. At one point, Renner asked the six-time PGA Tour winner “What does it mean to be a winner at your hometown event?”

A lot of viewers suddenly got up in arms over the question because Renner’s question because while the event took place in Cromwell, Connecticut, Bradley grew up in Vermont. While that might have confused some people, the question didn’t confuse the native New Englander.

STRONGLY object to “hometown event” … he is from a different state — Dave Gosh (@davegosh) June 25, 2023

“This is for all the kids that grew up in New England,” Bradley said. “Gotta sit through the winters and watch other people play golf. I just am so proud to win this tournament. Traveler’s and everybody involved puts on a first-class tournament. It’s been like this for a decade and I’m just so proud to be the winner here.”

While it doesn’t seem like too many people got worked up on social media over the semantic issue, one critic caught the attention of Renner, who said anyone bothered by the “hometown” phrase should “calm down.”

Oookay everyone can calm down. This is the only regular PGA TOUR event in New England that comes every year. Keegan has been coming here since he was 10-years-old and always considered it his home event because it was the closest to his home. Can we not just have nice things?? https://t.co/flDiEiOIZM — Amanda Balionis Renner (@Amanda_Balionis) June 25, 2023

"New England's VERY OWN takes the title at the Travelers!"- Jim Nantz calls Keegan Bradley's tournament-winning putt. ⛳️?️? https://t.co/3aL28b5Oo8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2023

Indeed, for Bradley, the New England-ness of it all was what meant so much to him.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he said about having New England fans cheering him on. “I’m so lucky and so thankful to be from this New England area and I just can’t believe — this feels like a dream.”

Now if you want to get into an argument about whether or not Connecticut actually counts as New England, well, that’s a whole other thing.

