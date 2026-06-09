Alan Shipnuck, with his book ‘Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf’s Most Human Superstar’ (Photo of Alan Shipnuck is by Marlena Marika)

Alan Shipnuck has spent three decades covering golf for various media outlets, most notably at Sports Illustrated, and, most recently, at Skratch. He’s also the author of ten books. His latest is a biography of Rory McIlroy titled Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf’s Most Human Superstar.

It’s already been a memorable year for McIlroy, who won the Masters for the second straight year. After finishing tied for seventh at the PGA Championship, he now turns his attention to next week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

We recently caught up with Shipnuck to discuss the U.S. Open and McIlroy.

Rory: The Heartache and Triumph of Golf’s Most Human Superstar is now available for purchase.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

What is the big story heading into the U.S. Open?

Alan Shipnuck: “Scottie Scheffler has to be the focus. It’s been a down year for Scottie, even though he’s playing at a high level, but the victories haven’t been there. If he wins the U.S. Open and completes the career Grand Slam, it automatically becomes a blockbuster season, no matter what else happens. So, he’ll be the betting favorite. Obviously, Rory’s going to be a factor. He has closed the gap on Scheffler substantially, and he loves the great old classic courses, and he really wants to win a U.S. Open on one of the citadels of the sport, so I expect he’ll give a very spirited challenge.”

What else stands out to you?

“The secondary kind of storyline is there’s a bunch of players who haven’t won this year; elite players, whether it’s Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay. You can go down the list. There are a lot of guys who are playing well, but they haven’t gotten it done. It just feels like the most wide-open U.S. Open in a while because Scheffler has not been dominant. Rory hasn’t won a U.S. Open in 15 years. So, it’s going to be a tournament with an action-packed leaderboard.”

I’ve been rapping out with J. Rome going back to the ‘90s. Always a pleasure! https://t.co/sqzK9c3kIs — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) April 8, 2026

Could a dark horse win?

“We’ve seen it at Shinnecock. Corey Pavin and Retief Goosen were really good players, but nobody’s favorite heading into those U.S. Opens. It’s funny because it’s like the USGA always forgets that Shinnecock is right on the ocean and that it can be windy. Course conditions and how the weather affects the playing field have been a massive story. In that scenario, it’s a little bit more like a British Open. Where you are in the draw and the tee times can have a big effect on the outcome. There’s definitely more of a chance for a fluke result at Shinnecock than probably any other U.S. Open venue.”

Why did you write a book about Rory McIlroy?

“He’s the most compelling golfer of the post-Tiger generation. He’s a big personality. He’s a great talker. He is the most emotionally available superstar golf has probably ever seen. He lets you into his heart. That’s why people have responded so strongly to his Masters win. And of course, he’s thrilling to watch on the golf course. The way he plays the game, the highs and the lows. His victories have been spectacular. His defeats have been heart-wrenching. In what can be a very boring sport, he’s a star.”

Could you tell us more about your run-in with Rory last year?

“He was warming up for the second round of the U.S. Open. I went out to chat with his manager, Sean O’Flaherty. Rory, I mean, everyone saw it after the Masters last year. He was in this weird headspace, having climbed the mountaintop and trying to figure out what’s next. The U.S. Open is a frustrating tournament. Oakmont’s probably the hardest course in the world. So, he was not in a great place. He saw me chatting with Sean and just turned around. He was like, ‘Fu*k off.’ I was so surprised. I froze, and he said it again. It didn’t seem like we were going to have a productive conversation in that moment, so I did, in fact, ‘fu*k off.'”

⛳️After a weekend of abuse from the crowd…



Alan Shipnuck witnessed a private Rory McIlroy moment that never left him.



“I love you so much.”



🎙️Full episode of the William Hill Sports Book Club out now.@AlanShipnuck I @TheAdrianDurham I @nfoggin I @talkSPORT2 I… pic.twitter.com/qiMHQUed6N — William Hill Sports Book Of The Year (@BookiePrize) May 17, 2026

What happened next?

“Two days later, I waited for him in the parking lot, and we had a philosophical conversation about the whole thing. He said, ‘It pisses me off that you’re making money off my name.’ I said, ‘Rory, book money is a tiny fraction of Grand Slam money. You’re not missing out on much.’ But again, it’s not about the money. It’s about control, and I think that was really the issue for him.

“I told him he had nothing to worry about. The Phil Mickelson biography I wrote was big and controversial. It sent Phil into exile for a while. That was because Phil had so many skeletons in his closet and so many secrets. Rory’s a different personality. All of his controversies throughout his life and career are in the book, but I think he’s carried himself with a lot of class, and that comes through in the book. So, when he finally saw the finished product, I think he saw that I dealt with him fairly. His stance has softened. We had a nice chat at Pebble Beach.”

Any thoughts on what appears to be the end of LIV Golf as we know it?

“We might be seeing LIV 2.0. The decadence is over, along with the noise and muckraking. It will become part of the pro golf landscape as a good-but-not-great tour with good-but-not-great players. And that’s okay. There’s room for that. But it’s not going to be the monumental, game-changing, disruptive force it aspired to be. The legacy of LIV? It confirmed what people have always suspected: there’s a big appetite for big-time golf around the world. It had the most success in Australia, South Africa, Korea, Japan, and Mexico City. It could never make a dent domestically in the U.S.”

Are you still coaching girls’ basketball at Carmel High School?

“I demoted myself from head coach to assistant because I have a lot of work projects and my daughter’s going to have a baby. There’s a lot going on, and it’s a big commitment. I coached for two years as head coach (2024-25 and 2025-26). I loved it, and I’ll always be involved in the program because I enjoy being in the gym. I enjoy working with young people and helping teenage girls become strong, confident leaders.”

“This league was a monument to decadence… but LIV, as we know it, looks like it’s dead.”



—@AlanShipnuck on lessons learned from the “gold rush” that kickstarted Saudi Arabia’s sportswashing experiment pic.twitter.com/Bi4orDubwM — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 12, 2026

Why and how did you first get involved in coaching?

“I have three daughters. My middle daughter, Abigail, was an all-county point guard, and on the girls’ side, a lot of coaches tend to be parents. I coached her at different levels, and it was an amazing journey. She graduated. I took a year off from coaching, but I missed it, so I got back into it.”

Finally, what are the top five golf courses you’ve played?

“No. 1 is Cruden Bay in Scotland. No. 2 is Pebble Beach because I worked there as a cart boy. That’s how I put myself through college, so I have a sentimental attachment. No. 3 is Cape Wickham in Australia. It’s absolutely incredible. No. 4 is North Berwick in Scotland. No. 5 is Cypress Pointe. I’ve been lucky to play a lot of great golf courses.”