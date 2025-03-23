Photo Credit: Alex Gelman via X

One key trait that separates pro golfers from weekend duffers is that when the pros hit a bad shot, they calmly deal with it and are already planning their next shot.

Someone didn’t explain that to Adam Hadwin. After hitting a bad shot on the 10th hole Friday during the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, Hadwin smashed his club on the ground in frustration.

Unfortunately for him, he hit a sprinkler head, smashing it to pieces. Jets of water erupted from the ground, soaking him and even nearby fans.

“Sorry,” Hadwin said apologetically to the fans. Several in the crowd laughed as Hadwin tried to stop the water, first by stepping on the broken sprinkler, then bending down to try to put the pieces back together. Eventually, he knelt over the broken sprinkler, possibly embarrassed, possibly still trying to fix the high-pressure leak.

The 37-year-old Canadian finished with a double bogey on the hole, but at least he got a viral video out of it.

Hadwin wasn’t the only pro losing his cool at Valspar. Here’s a club-throwing moment of frustration from Sahith Theegala during Friday’s round. He had just collected his third bogey in six holes before pushing this shot into a bunker.

Legendary club throw from Sahith. He made par. pic.twitter.com/YkmPYWJnyN — That’ll Play Golf (@Thatll_Play) March 21, 2025



Remember, pros, always keep your cool. You don’t want duffers everywhere to start imitating your behavior.