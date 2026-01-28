Photo Credit: PGA Tour/YouTube.

There’s never been more of a focus in professional golf on The Product as there is right now.

The Product, for all intents and purposes, is the television product, the broadcast that (ideally) goes out to millions of viewers each week of the PGA Tour season. And the reason so much attention is being put on The Product these days is obvious. Four years ago, the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league shocked the world of men’s professional golf. And for the first time, the PGA Tour had a real competitor.

Although LIV won a few battles early in its tenure, it appears the PGA Tour will ultimately win the war. This week, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is set to become the first key LIV defector to tee it up again on the PGA Tour. There is little wind left in LIV Golf’s sails, and most think it’s only a matter of time before all (or the vast majority) of the world’s top golfers all return to the PGA Tour in some form or fashion.

But that doesn’t mean emphasis on The Product has diminished. Far from it. LIV Golf served as a wake-up call for the PGA Tour, which was stuck in its ways on numerous fronts before the rogue tour’s arrival. In the years since LIV’s launch, however, the PGA Tour has implemented a number of changes to both its schedule and television coverage designed to drive growth.

The signature event series has gathered the best golfers to compete at the same tournaments far more often than before, and the early returns suggest ratings have benefited in a big way as a result. Additionally, broadcasts have become better equipped with cameras, shot trackers, and, perhaps most importantly, greater access to the game’s top players.

These changes are made with one thing in mind: storytelling. And who better to usher in an era of elite storytelling than Brian Rolapp, the new PGA Tour CEO who spent two decades as an executive handling all things media for the NFL, arguably the greatest storytelling enterprise in modern history.

During his time with the NFL, Rolapp served as the point-person for the league’s media rights deals, which total over $100 billion in guaranteed revenue for the league over their terms, and oversaw NFL Films, the outfit that has produced a number of well-regarded football-related projects. Tens of millions of people watch the NFL’s stories unfold each Sunday, in part thanks to the league’s high-level production and unprecedented access.

Those were two of the themes that CBS Sports president David Berson continued to emphasize about Rolapp’s experience during a conference call with media prior to his network’s PGA Tour season debut on Saturday.

“A lot of our conversations [with Rolapp] about content innovation and coverage innovation revolve around access and what we can do to continue to tell better stories,” Berson said. “Yes, we want to show as much golf as possible, but context and storytelling is critical for fans. And by the way, we have the best storyteller in the business to ever do it in our tower in Jim Nantz.”

One innovation welcomed by fans in recent years is the walk-and-talk, a segment where golfers participate in an interview between shots during a tournament round. It’s the type of access that Berson says would’ve been “sacrilegious” 10 or 15 years ago, but is now more of an expectation among players.

“We talked to Patrick Mahomes as he’s about to step on the field in a playoff game. We talk to college basketball players courtside in and out of the tunnel. Baseball players are talking to the booth while they’re playing. NASCAR drivers are talking to the booth while they’re driving at 150 miles an hour. Fans have different expectations now,” the CBS Sports president said.

Such innovations in golf, a sport that is inherently slower-paced, make even more sense than basketball, for instance. There is ample time throughout a golf broadcast to build a narrative. It can’t just be “shot, shot, shot,” without context, Berson says. The context and storytelling set the scene to make the shots feel important. Striking the right balance between action and narrative is critical.

That’s a balance Rolapp should know well. Similar to golf, football has natural breaks in action to build a narrative. And just like some strokes are more important than other strokes throughout a golfer’s round, some downs are more important than others in football. Highlighting those high-leverage moments is what sets a good broadcast apart from a great broadcast.

“Brian gets that,” Berson said. And if his NFL resume is any indication, the PGA Tour’s broadcasts should reflect that philosophy more than ever this season.