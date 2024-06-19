Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 U.S. Open went down to the wire, with Bryson DeChambeau fending off Rory McIlroy to capture his second career U.S. Open win.

The thrilling conclusion, which saw DeChambeau hit a beautiful shot out of a bunker on the 18th hole to set up a tournament-clinching par putt, came on the heels of McIlroy bogeying three of his final four holes to finish the weekend at five-under par, just short of DeChambeau’s six-under.

Unsurprisingly, the back-and-forth battle throughout the weekend helped NBC see a massive ratings number.

The network reported Tuesday that the 2024 U.S. Open was the most-watched East Coast U.S. Open since 2013, which saw Justin Rose outlast Phil Mickelson to capture his first major championship.

As was expected, ratings were down 11% and viewership was down 6% from last year’s final round at LA Country Club in California.

Overall, coverage of the 2024 U.S. Open averaged 2.89 million viewers on NBC, which is up 13% from two years ago. Sunday’s final round peaked with 11.4 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, with a Total Audience Delivery at 5.9 million viewers, marking a nine percent increase from the last East Coast U.S. Open, which was held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The 11.4 million-viewer peak in the 6:15-6:30 p.m. quarter-hour, and 11.3 million viewers from 6:30-6:45, were the two highest U.S. Open quarter-hour marks since 2015.

The final round also saw record golf viewership for Peacock, breaking the record that the streaming service set just days earlier with its exclusive first-round coverage.

[NBC Sports, Sports Media Watch]