149th Open Championship

Royal St. George’s Golf Course, Kent, UK

NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock

July 15-18

NBC Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, Steve Sands

Analyst: Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard, Nick Faldo

Tower: David Feherty, Gary Koch, Peter Jacobsen, Tom Abbott

On-Course: Jim Mackay, John Wood, Karen Stupples, Notah Begay III

Interviews/Reports: Todd Lewis, Cara Banks; Essays: Jimmy Roberts

Featured Groups & Holes

James Haddock, Sophie Walker, Trish Johnson, Richard Boxall, Gary Murphy.

Open Championship Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, July 15

First Round, Peacock 1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.; 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

First Round, Golf Channel 4:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Second Round, Peacock 1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.; 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Second Round, Golf Channel 4:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Third Round, Golf Channel 5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Third Round, NBC/Peacock 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Final Round, Golf Channel 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Final Round, NBC/Peacock 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

[Top photo of Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round Tuesday from Sandra Mailer/USA Today Sports]