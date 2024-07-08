Screen grab: therealsketch on Twitch

The popular video game streamer known as Sketch took to Twitch on Monday to respond to claims that he was previously a gay OnlyFans model.

In a nearly seven-minute long stream, Sketch — whose real name is Kylie Cox — gave an emotional reaction to pictures that had surfaced from his alleged past. In the stream, Sketch seemingly confirmed that he was the person in the pictures that had gone viral over the weekend.

“I’ll start from the top — open and honest, that was me,” Sketch said at the start of the video. “That was me. It’s OK though. I will tell you what — two years ago, I did some stuff. I’m sorry if you’ve seen some of the stuff. You know I’m a changed person… I did not have sexual relations with that man! I’m just kidding, I did, possibly.”

“I did not have sexual relations with that man….I’m just kidding, I did…possibly” Sketch is a legendpic.twitter.com/OCC9Um0AL4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 8, 2024

Sketch proceeded to thank those who have supported him and stated that he had been battling addiction issues when he was modeling, calling it a “dark time.” He also seemingly revealed that he had considered committing suicide after the pictures were made public on Sunday.

“I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for like two years,” he said. “I’ll be honest, Plan A was, and I will say candidly, was to probably eat a — well, probably to call it quits if this ever came out. But some people saved me. Shout out Faze. Shout out my parents. Shout out y’all. I f***ed up, but I’m changed… the plan after was not very good. If I was alone and I was at my house, I probably wouldn’t be talking right now.”

Sketch says he would have gave up on life last night if it wasn’t for Faze & his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g2SWbd812V — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 8, 2024

Best known for his streams of the Madden NFL video game, Sketch has built an especially large following in the football world and even announced one of the Houston Texans’ picks at this past year’s NFL Draft. As news of the pictures and Sketch’s response made headlines on Monday, he received a plethora of support, including from the likes of New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner and Jake Paul.

Unfortunately, not all of the responses were positive, with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown among those to offer less than flattering (and in Brown’s case, flatly homophobic) comments. Ultimately, an overwhelming amount of the reaction has been supportive, which may not have been the case as recently as even a few years ago.

