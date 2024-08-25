A graphic with LeBron James and “Madden NFL 25.”

Whenever a new sports video game series installment comes out, there are often plenty of people commenting on the changes from the previous edition on social media. In the case of EA Sports’ latest NFL title Madden NFL 25, that includes…Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James, who isn’t thrilled with the head-to-head online multiplayer changes.

@EAMaddenNFL Talk to me! Help me understand the changes Online H2H. Takes some of the fun away. -Seeing who you beat or lose to after game (record wise)

– knowing your record

-seeing what team Your opponent is playing with before the game starts. Asking for the people. 👂🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2024

James did follow up with a note that he likes the game overall:

Other than that I love the game @EAMaddenNFL 🫡. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2024

The people running the Madden social account probably weren’t expecting a tweet from a four-time NBA champion with 53 million followers on X/Twitter Sunday. (And that account hasn’t yet responded, or tweeted at all since Friday.) At least James did say he loved the game, though, so that makes his comments much more positive than a lot of the tweets sent to that account. But we’ll see if Madden implements any of James’ proposed changes to online head-to-head play.