Whenever a new sports video game series installment comes out, there are often plenty of people commenting on the changes from the previous edition on social media. In the case of EA Sports’ latest NFL title Madden NFL 25, that includes…Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James, who isn’t thrilled with the head-to-head online multiplayer changes.

James did follow up with a note that he likes the game overall:

The people running the Madden social account probably weren’t expecting a tweet from a four-time NBA champion with 53 million followers on X/Twitter Sunday. (And that account hasn’t yet responded, or tweeted at all since Friday.) At least James did say he loved the game, though, so that makes his comments much more positive than a lot of the tweets sent to that account. But we’ll see if Madden implements any of James’ proposed changes to online head-to-head play.

