Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After two editions in the booth, Kirk Herbstreit is out of EA Sports College Football 27.

According to On3, ESPN’s lead college football voice is out of the game’s booth for the third edition of the relaunched franchise, which is due out in July. He appeared in both College Football 25 and 26 as part of the “Big Game” broadcast team alongside Chris Fowler. That pairing is done, at least in this form.

When EA brought the franchise back in 2024 after an 11-year hiatus, Herbstreit was part of a six-man commentary roster that also included Fowler, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, and Kevin Connors. His voice is about as synonymous with college football as anyone alive, and the broadcast presentation has been central to what makes the relaunched game feel authentic.

The previous iteration in the series, NCAA Football 14, featured Brad Nessler and Herbstreit in the booth with Davis and Pollack in the studio. College Football 25 and 26 featured an expanded cast around them, and whether EA turns to someone already in that mix — like Jesse Palmer — or goes outside the existing roster remains to be seen.

On3 also has the cover athletes. The standard edition features Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney. The deluxe edition goes with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti. The official cover drops Tuesday, early access begins July 2, and among the new features expected are a revamped Dynasty Mode, dynamic weather, and updated announcer presentation.

One fewer familiar voice than last year, though.