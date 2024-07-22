President Joe Biden speaks during the First in the Nation Dinner and Celebration in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Jan 27, 2024.

If you’re reading this, you’ve almost certainly heard the news that President Joe Biden will not be running for a second term in November’s presidential election.

The announcement, which came Sunday on Biden’s X account, has already crossed the 300 million views threshold on X, dominated the news cycle, and will likely continue to be dissected for the days and weeks to come.

Biden didn’t give a specific reason for not running, but as the statement notes, he almost certainly will later this week when he addresses the nation.

One thing is for sure, however. Biden’s decision not to run has nothing to do with the recent release of EA Sports’ College Football 25, despite what one trending topic summary courtesy of X’s generative AI platform Grok wanted you to believe, as The Spun pointed out.

“President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, coinciding with the release of EA Sports College Football 25. This led to widespread speculation and humor across social media platforms, with many users suggesting that Biden’s decision was influenced by his desire to play the new video game. The announcement sparked various reactions, including humorous takes and discussions about the game itself,” a summary appearing on X’s Explore page read on Sunday, shortly after Biden’s post.

It’s the latest in an ever-growing list of incorrect news story summaries from Grok and featured on X without correction.

Should Biden choose to spend some of his new free time playing the game, he won’t be able to play as his Delaware Blue Hens. However, the Syracuse Orange, where the 46th president got his law degree, is rated 83 overall, putting them in the middle of the pack of ACC teams.

