Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The preeminent manufacturer of sports video games has been sold. On Monday, Electronic Arts — the parent company of EA Sports — announced that it has been sold to a group of investors, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake for $55 billion.

Having been a publicly traded company since 1990, EA’s new ownership will take the company private. According to a release, stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash, marking a 25 percent premium on the company’s closing price of $168.32 on Friday. The video game giant previously reached an all-time high of $179.01 on Aug. 14, 2025.

The sale marks “the largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment in history,” according to a release.

“Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work,” Electronic Arts chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building.”

While the deal has already been approved by EA’s board of directors, it still needs to receive additional regulatory approvals and is ultimately expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Wilson is expected to remain in his current role as CEO, while the company will continue to be headquartered in Redwod City, Calif.

Originally founded in 1982, EA has developed and published some of the industry’s most popular video game titles, including Battlefield, The Sims and Medal of Honor. It is perhaps best known, however, for its collection of sports games under the EA Sports label, including the Madden, College Football and FIFA franchises.