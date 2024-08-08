Cover art for the College Football 25 video game featuring Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter and Donovan Edwards. Credit: EA Sports
Fans had huge expectations for EA Sports College Football 25, but many have been disappointed with technical issues, especially with game play.

EA Sports heard the complaints loud and clear, and has released a patch to fix a number of problems. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported the news Thursday.

Fans had waited years for the new game’s release last month, but the short honeymoon is over. While fans pointed out many issues, from faulty stadium designs to questions about player ratings, the most frequent complaints cited unrealistic game play, especially involving pursuit and tackling by defensive backs.


Several of the EA Sports tweaks cited in a release address those issues:

• “Reduced frequency of broken tackles from trailing defenders.”

• “Adjusted the DB’s ability to more effectively shed blocks on the perimeter.”

• “Introduced new behavior that further differentiates players with higher pursuit rankings versus lower pursuit rankings.”

The game developers noted that they will monitor the last item and may “make further adjustments” if necessary.

