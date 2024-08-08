Credit: EA Sports

Fans had huge expectations for EA Sports College Football 25, but many have been disappointed with technical issues, especially with game play.

EA Sports heard the complaints loud and clear, and has released a patch to fix a number of problems. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported the news Thursday.

🚨 A new EA Sports College Football 25 patch is out. Among the fixes: – Many gameplay bug fixes

– Updated stadiums (Kansas) and playbooks for schools

– FCS teams are now worse (sanctioned for using pro players lol)

– More accurate rankings

– Five tiers in Road to the CFP pic.twitter.com/ynKQ5pg4Cl — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 8, 2024

Fans had waited years for the new game’s release last month, but the short honeymoon is over. While fans pointed out many issues, from faulty stadium designs to questions about player ratings, the most frequent complaints cited unrealistic game play, especially involving pursuit and tackling by defensive backs.

Nobody wants to talk about it but the gameplay in NCAA College Football 25 is actually really bad My CPU corner here just watches the pass come in and then actively avoids the receiver & lets him take it to the house for a TD 86 overall corner on All-American difficulty too… pic.twitter.com/qTNSmJqklL — YagerSports (@yagersports) July 21, 2024



Several of the EA Sports tweaks cited in a release address those issues:

• “Reduced frequency of broken tackles from trailing defenders.”

• “Adjusted the DB’s ability to more effectively shed blocks on the perimeter.”

• “Introduced new behavior that further differentiates players with higher pursuit rankings versus lower pursuit rankings.”

The game developers noted that they will monitor the last item and may “make further adjustments” if necessary.

[Chris Vannini]