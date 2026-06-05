Credit: EA Sports

Earlier this week, EA Sports revealed the covers for the video games Madden NFL 27 and College Football 27. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams graces the cover of Madden NFL 27. And College Football 27 features various star players on its covers, as well as Indiana national championship-winning head coach Curt Cignetti as part of the Deluxe Edition cover.

On Thursday night, EA Sports dropped the reveal trailers for each game.

Along with Williams, the four-plus-minute Madden NFL 27 reveal trailer also features actor and Chicago native Vince Vaughn as he runs the Bears in Franchise Mode.

Sports media cameos in the trailer include Fox Sports’ Tom Brady, ESPN’s Mina Kimes, and The Ringer Fantasy Football Show (Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck).

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And for College Football 27, Cignetti leads the way in the trailer.

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EA Sports held a special event in Chicago at Navy Pier on Thursday night, with Williams and company in attendance, to celebrate the reveal trailers for each game.

Caleb Williams on his ‘Jumpman’ Madden cover: “I wanted to pay respect to MJ” Williams adds that the skyline detail was his idea pic.twitter.com/P0SWaXWJrz — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) June 5, 2026

Madden NFL 27 will release on August 13 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. College Football 27 will be available July 9 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.