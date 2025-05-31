Photo Credit: EA Sports College on YouTube

On Thursday, EA Sports released its first trailer for the upcoming College Football 26 video game. In addition to this, they also shared a ton of new features to the game that should help make the game feel even further like a true environment inside a college football stadium.

The return of EA Sports’ college football video game series in 2024 with the release of College Football 25 was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback after an 11-year hiatus from making college sports games, surpassing NBA 2K21 as the best-selling sports video game ever.

Now, EA Sports will have to attempt to match the number of sales they did this past year in their follow-up title, without the nostalgia that was clearly a factor in so many people buying the last edition of the College Football series.

An easy way to do this is to give fans some of the things that they have been asking for in terms of year-over-year improvements to the game, which will indeed be coming to College Football 26 in the form of 300 real coaches being added to the game.

A number of coaches newly put into the game were featured in the new trailer, including Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Penn State’s James Franklin, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, and Texas’s Steve Sarkisian, among others.

As for the players who were featured in the trailer, two that were highlighted extensively were predictably the cover athletes for the game, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams. But others that were singled out included Florida’s DJ Lagway, Texas’s Arch Manning, and Ohio State’s Caleb Downs.

Some additional features that are set to be newly introduced are a “Trophy Room” in the highly popular Dynasty Mode, to keep track of accomplishments as they rack up year-over-year, and a revamped Road to Glory mode where you control a single player that starts in high school.

As we saw last year, college football fans were always going to have an interest in buying the game every year. But given new features added this year, we could very well see EA Sports continue to build on what is clearly a wildly popular video game series when the game releases on July 10.