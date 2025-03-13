Credit: TubbyCFB on Instagram

Now that real-life players are a part of the video game, one of the first questions about each edition of EA Sports’ College Football franchise is “who will be on the cover?”

And while we’re still months away form College Football 26‘s official launch, it looks like we already have our answer.

On Wednesday, the popular @TubbyCFB Instagram account shared an image that appeared to be from a photoshoot for the cover of the popular video game. The Athletic‘s Chris Vannini later confirmed that the leak was, in fact, real and came from a photoshoot that took place at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

“It’s likely the image is not the final cover, given the photo was taken this week and the game will not come out until the summer,” Vannini wrote. “CFB26 is also expected to have multiple covers, just like CFB25 did and other sports games typically do.”

SOURCES: The EA Sports College Football 26 cover shoot leak is real and took place today, @TheAthletic has learned. Faces include Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, Kirby Smart, Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, Bryce Underwood and a whole lot more. ✍️ MORE: https://t.co/xGFACxIn6v pic.twitter.com/TxuRStOnOs — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 13, 2025

While it may not be the final version, the leaked image from the photoshoot indicates that at least one of the covers will feature current and former players, active head coaches, and of, course, mascots.

Current players seen in the leaked image include Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Penn State running back Nick Singleton, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart, Clemson safety Tyler Venables and Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood — a true freshman. Meanwhile, former cover athletes Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow and Denard Robinson were also included in the photoshoot, as were Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Penn State’s James Franklin, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

The inclusion of active head coaches on the cover is especially notable, as it seemingly suggests that real-life coaches will be featured in this year’s game. While last year’s College Football 25 — which marked the first college football video game to be released since 2013 — included real players, coaches remained generic (shout out to Coach Always Be Crootin’).

At this point, other details regarding College Football 26 remain unknown, other than that it’s set to release this summer. But while it may not be ending an 11-year hiatus like last year’s best-selling game did, the anticipation is already beginning to build.