ESPN college football play-by-play man Chris Fowler always provides an energetic call to match any big moment in games that he calls throughout the college football season. But even for someone as experienced as him, doing so over and over again for upcoming EA Sports college football video game College Football 26 has been challenging.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, Fowler shared how he had just finished recording 155 different touchdown celebration calls for College Football 26, which required him to use a misting device to help keep his vocal cords hydrated.

“Here is what has been going on this morning,” said Fowler on Tuesday. “This misting device helps hydrate the vocal cords in times of stress. This morning qualifies. I did 155 touchdown screams for the new EA Sports game. Like this. Touchdown, Thundering Herd! Touchdown, Green Wave! Touchdown, Hilltoppers! With not much of a break in between. So a little of this to rest the vocal cords. Kind of an intense, loud morning in here today.”

Chris Fowler has given an update on his new voice recordings for CFB26 👀 He says he recorded 155 new touchdown calls for the upcoming game. pic.twitter.com/9On4N8ekOQ — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) April 2, 2025

Doing the voiceovers for College Football 26 may be a strenuous process for Fowler, who was also in last year’s edition of the game. But Fowler’s work has undoubtedly been part of what was an incredibly successful return of the EA Sports college football series.

This past year notably marked the first year that EA Sports released a college football video game since 2013 due to licensing issues. And perhaps predictably, considering how beloved the company’s college football series was before the hiatus, College Football 25 did record numbers for EA Sports, surpassing NBA 2K21 as the best-selling sports video game ever.

Only time will tell whether College Football 26 will continue the momentum started by College Football 25. But clearly, Fowler is giving his all to make sure that gamers will get an authentic experience when the game releases this coming summer.