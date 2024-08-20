Screen grab: Backyard Sports

The sports video game world was set ablaze last week as social media sleuths discovered teases indicating the potential return of the Backyard Sports video game franchise.

As it turns out, those clues proved prophetic, with Playground Production officially announcing that it is bringing back the iconic late-90s/early-2000s video game franchise in “the coming months.” And according to a release, the franchise plans to expand beyond the gaming world.

“With this nostalgic re-release, Playground Productions is bringing the popular games back to reach new and existing fans, making them bigger and better than ever while staying true to what made the franchise so special,” the release reads. “Slated to return in the coming months, this marks the beginning of Playground Productions’ broader vision to relaunch Backyard Sports across multiple verticals, including video games, merchandise, film, television and more.”

“Backyard Sports is more than just a game; it’s a cherished part of childhood for millions of people,” Playground Productions founder and CEO Lindsay Barnett said in a release. “I look at media as the largest classroom in the world. As such, our goal is to produce meaningful content that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. The return of Backyard Sports is the perfect embodiment of that goal.”

As far as the video game end of the equation, Playground Productions’ release seemingly indicates that it will be re-releasing older editions of the franchise as opposed to a reimagining of it. At this point, it’s unclear where the game will be available to play, as neither PlayStation, Xbox nor even PC are mentioned in the release.

It’s also worth noting that Playground Productions is a relatively new company, having first launched in 2022. It’s clear, however, that it has big plans for its prized IP, with the leadup and reaction to Tuesday’s announcement indicating an obvious appetite for the popular franchise.

