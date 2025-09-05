Credit: College Hoops 2K8

Video game publisher 2K Sports is using launch week for NBA 2K26 to promote their plans for a college basketball game that’s coming soon.

On Friday, the company posted on social media that it is not only working on a college basketball game with “more than 100 programs from across the country,” but also has “big plans” for 2027.

“Yes, it’s true. We’re working on a college basketball experience that will feature more than 100 programs from across the country, from powerhouses to Cinderella stories,” 2K’s statement reads.

This news drop comes a day after EA Sports announced it was ending its attempts to make a college basketball game, citing that many schools had already signed a licensing proposal with 2K Sports.

Ironically, 2K Sports seemed to take a page out of EA Sports’ playbook with its college football game. They are apparently compensating players and schools directly for inclusion in the game.

“Competition fuels quality at all levels, which is why our approach with college basketball ensures our partner schools, college athletes, and our players all benefit,” 2K said.

The company previously produced a college basketball game called College Hoops 2K, which ran from 2005 to 2008. Versions varied in terms of which schools and coaches licensed their likeness for use, but players were always generic.

“You won’t have to wait long to start seeing your favorite colleges show up in-game. We’ve got big plans for 2027 and beyond,” read the statement, which could indicate their plans to have a game ready by then. The company also teased “a few surprises coming in early 2026,” which some have taken to imply college basketball could be included in another 2K game or as an update to 2K26. Currently, the NBA game doesn’t include college basketball in its MyCAREER simulation mode, instead sending players from high school to Europe before they are drafted into the NBA.