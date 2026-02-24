It didn’t take long after Elon Musk purchased Twitter (now X) for the social media platform to become overrun with sponsored accounts posting sensationalized content designed to generate engagement and revenue.

For a while, the online casino Stake quietly stamped its branding onto viral clips of live streamers and online drama content. More recently, growing prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket began sponsoring top aggregator accounts, paying users per post in hopes of driving X users back to the markets as customers.

At its worst, this trend led to Kalshi and Polymarket partnering with fake sports insiders who were actively spreading misinformation.

Something recently changed at X, as multiple users flagged the sudden removal of all Kalshi “badges” from users’ accounts on Monday evening. Later, Front Office Sports reporter Ben Horney noted a change to the platform’s paid partnerships policy that will prohibit sponsored accounts from posting about sports betting.

Twitter recently updated its paid partnerships policy to prohibit accounts posting about issues including sports betting. Kalshi and other companies (like Polymarket) have made major use of affiliate badges to help with promotion. Recent @FOS story:https://t.co/T1xBmAoC9O https://t.co/W8PmzHeHqa — Ben Horney (@BenHorney) February 24, 2026

Strangely, promotion of social casinos and gambling content was always banned under X’s policy. Lax enforcement of that policy was what appeared to create a problem on the platform.

Prediction markets are engaged in a protracted battle over whether they will be designated as sports betting companies and regulated accordingly. The move by X to treat Kalshi badges as sports betting sponsorships would seem to be a strong indication of the market being treated as a gambling operator by at least one prominent social media company.

Kalshi affiliate badges have been removed from X accounts. I spoke on this a few months ago in an interview for @TheAthletic… We all know where this is going. https://t.co/qoe2WhCfNk — Ariel Givner (@GivnerAriel) February 23, 2026

Users with Polymarket badges appear to have been unaffected so far as X attempts to retroactively enforce its policies. X and Polymarket entered into a partnership last year, making them X’s “Official Prediction Market Partner.” As for whether that is related to why Kalshi badges are being revoked but Polymarket badges are not, that is not currently known.