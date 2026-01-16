On Thursday, the FBI dropped another bomb on the sports world, this time implicating 39 current and former college basketball players for alleged point shaving in more than 29 Division-I games during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

The scheme targeted players, predominantly at mid- to low-major schools with losing records, to play in such a way that would ensure their team would not cover the spread in a given game. These players were then offered between $10,000 and $30,000 for each game they participated in the scheme.

Now, college basketball has a long history of point shaving, most infamously the 1978-79 Boston College team in which nine games were said to be compromised. (Funnily enough, the scheme’s syndicates only went 4-3-2 during that stretch.)

In the nearly 50 years since the BC scandal, college basketball fans haven’t lost faith in the sanctity of competition. For as much as people might joke about games being “rigged,” few actually take those allegations seriously.

But core to the product of college basketball, or any sport for that matter, is a belief among fans that the competition happening in front of them is pure. That the players are trying to win the game.

That’s why these scandals are so vital to the future of sports as entertainment. If public perception ever crosses some undetermined threshold where too many people believe games are being rigged, it’ll be impossible to put that genie back in the bottle. Fans will forever be skeptical of a game’s results, and interest will crater accordingly.

So this is serious business, not only from a legal standpoint, but a financial standpoint as well.

And the interesting thing is, it’s not clear if leagues saw this coming. When sports betting started to become widely legalized about five years ago, leagues and their television partners saw it as manna from the heavens. An entire new advertising vertical opened up. Fans would become more engaged because they’re wagering on games. More engaged fans might buy more tickets and merch. What was there to lose?

But it seems, at least as we sit here in January 2026, that leagues and their television partners severely underestimated the reputational risk associated with embracing sports betting in the cozy manner in which they did. If fans think the outcomes of games are being altered, or if that’s even a possibility that crosses their minds, that’s a problem.

The grand irony here is, this could’ve been happening all along, just beneath the surface. Out of sight, and out of mind. Proponents of sports betting have long argued that bringing the industry above board makes it much easier to detect fraud. After all, when there’s a $231,000 handle on a Northwestern State-Texas A&M Corpus Christi game, something is a bit fishy.

And that argument could very well be true. If gambling syndicates are solely using offshore sportsbooks to wager, it becomes much more difficult to track down what’s happening, and these cases never become public.

But the mere fact that more of these cases are becoming public knowledge poses a threat to the business of sports, regardless of if point shaving is more or less prevalent now than it was 10, 20, or 30 years ago. That, in a nutshell, is the oversight leagues made in their embrace of sports betting.

It doesn’t matter if these scandals are happening at the same rates they always have. They’re being talked about (and reported on) at much higher rates, and that’s bad for business. It’s not as if these stories are exclusive to low-major college basketball either. Similar gambling scandals have rocked the NBA and MLB just within the last couple of months.

The next frontier for leagues and, by extension, their television partners, will be to convince fans that sports betting isn’t jeopardizing the integrity of games. The first step is likely eliminating prop bets and live wagering, markets that are ripe with opportunity for bad actors to capitalize on.

But the message about a crackdown needs to come from the top. From league commissioners. From executives. And penalties for wrongdoers need to be clearly communicated, and harsh. The entire sports entertainment enterprise is predicated on the idea that athletes are competing to win the game. And when that’s no longer the case, there’s no business left to be had.