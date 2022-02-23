One of the most interesting things about the general expansion of betting content recently, both in the U.S. and in Canada, is what that’s meant for sports content in general. Yes, there are obviously betting-specific shows and podcasts that have come to light as a result of this, and yes, we’ve also seen previously-existing shows receive further betting sponsorships. But a part of this that maybe hasn’t fully been explored to date is the AI-powered angle, and Quarter4 is looking to do that in a new partnership with The Parleh. Both of those particular companies are based in Canada, but their ambitions here go beyond that market. Here’s more on that from a release:

Quarter4, an AI-powered predictive sports data and analytics provider for media, affiliates and betting platforms, today announced a new partnership with Parleh Media Group, a digital media, content production and events company specializing in content for sports fans. Quarter4’s data analysis will inform content for The Parleh’s daily betting picks videos available on their owned and operated platforms and distribution partners. The one-year partnership begins immediately. “This partnership supports the much-needed progression in this industry. Two Canadian companies are advancing the content available to sports bettors and fans across North America,” said Kelly Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO of Quarter4. “Parleh Media Group’s business strategy is extremely innovative and demands diverse analytics to support their scaling operations. This is especially valuable in a market like Ontario, where advertising regulations prevent matching offers, the traditional method used to attract bettors.” …“Now we can easily move beyond producing the obvious content for the games with the largest fan bases by leveraging Quarter4’s data and insights to prioritize our daily betting picks videos to truly cover the best global bets each day,” said Mark Silver, Parleh Media Group founder and CEO. “We’re also thrilled to be Quarter4’s first partner in Canada, who, like us, are making an impact far beyond Canada’s borders.” …“Our Canadian nationality is not the only thing we have in common with the Parleh Media Group,” said Danijela Covic, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer of Quarter4. “We are both pushing the boundaries of innovation in this global industry. Parleh Media Group is incredibly unique and has made sports betting content accessible and applicable to a diverse and growing market. We are proud to partner with their team to provide Canadians and the world with the strongest sports betting content on the market.”

There have been some moves towards machine-learning and algorithmically-generated approaches before this, of course. But this is still an interesting partnership, and it’s one that has some potential. A notable part of sports betting to date has been about not just the biggest American leagues, but also about competitions around the world. And the combination of algorithmic insights and content based on that is notable, and as Brooks mentions in the above quote, that’s maybe especially interesting in the upcoming new (at least, on a single-game basis) sports betting market of the Canadian province of Ontario.

While there are many U.S. firms looking to cash in on newly-opened Canadian markets, the regulations are not the same on both sides of the border. And that’s perhaps particularly true when it comes to those aforementioned signup/matching offers, which have been a big success story for many U.S. companies looking to establish themselves in new markets of states recently authorizing single-game betting. The Canadian gambling market is going to be a bit of a different one to crack, and partnerships like this are perhaps an interesting way of addressing that. We’ll see what The Parleh is able to gain from this deal with Quarter4.