This isn’t a complete surprise given the Manning family has been doing ads for Caesars Sportsbook for the past year, but Peyton Manning has strengthened his relationship with the gaming company by announcing a “wide-ranging content deal.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peyton and Omaha Productions signed a multiyear deal to produce video and audio content for Caesars. That includes an expansion of Omaha with a podcast division called the Omaha Audio Network, which will launch later this year.

Some of the podcasts being produced by Omaha will include those who already have a partnership with Caesars. Kenny Mayne will have a podcast called Mayne on the Street, while influencer Rachel DeMita will host a show called Celeb Shots, and Cooper Manning will take part in a show called One More Round. Comedian JB Smoove will also be involved.

Peyton revealed that the process of filming the Caesars commercials helped progress things and get the two companies working together in an expanded partnership.

“The shoots were filled with a lot of laughs and the Caesars folks were great teammates,” Manning says. “Earlier this year, we had conversations to see if we could do more together. That’s what led to the partnership with Omaha. We’re creating some fun original series together, and we think what you’re going to see across all of them is entertaining content around the sports we love.”

While this partnership doesn’t just include podcasts, it seems to be a focus within this new venture. And if Caesars is going to break into the sports podcasting space, getting Peyton Manning involved will help.

