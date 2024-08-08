Credit: Penn Entertainment

Eight more of Penn Entertainment’s brick-and-mortar sportsbooks will get ESPN Bet branding in the next two months.

Following April’s rebrand of Detroit’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown sportsbook, three more of Penn’s sportsbooks will be rebranded in August, and another five will follow in September.

In August, the following three sportsbooks will be rebranded.

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway (KS)

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge (LA)

Plainridge Park Casino (MA)

Here are the five that will be rebranded in September.

Hollywood Casino Columbus (OH)

Hollywood Casino Perryville (MD)

Hollywood Casino Toledo (OH)

L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles (LA)

Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City (LA)

Per ESPN’s release, the rebranded sportsbooks will each include “a premium viewing area and dining options, providing a unique experience for sports fans to keep up with all the action.”

The rebrands are being implemented to “help to further brand connectivity and create meaningful cross-sell opportunities between the casino and ESPN BET.”

Penn still has plenty more sportsbooks to rebrand. The company operates more than 40 casinos nationwide, though some are in states without legal sports betting.

A year ago, Penn and ESPN announced a licensing deal that eventually rebranded the Barstool Sportsbook app as ESPN Bet. In October, the branding on Penn’s brick-and-mortar sportsbook was removed. At the time, a spokesperson said 19 of Penn’s 32 sportsbooks featured the branding.

[ESPN]