Credit: FS1 (Nick Wright); PokerGo (No Gamble, No Future)

FS1 television personality Nick Wright is now a co-host for No Gamble, No Future on PokerGO, the subscription-based streaming service announced on Thursday.

“A lifelong poker enthusiast with sharp instincts and zero fear of strong takes, Wright brings the same edge, intensity, and passion that made him one of sports television’s most recognizable personalities,” PokerGO explained in a press release. “Wright’s arrival adds fresh energy, mainstream crossover appeal, and big-stage presence to a show built around enormous pots and unfiltered action.”

Nick Wright (@getnickwright) announced as new co-host of No Gamble, No Future, and will join @BuffaloHanks in the booth. ⚡️ 👉 https://t.co/17BAUhvmj3 pic.twitter.com/VYWoXd1vew — PokerGO (@PokerGO) February 19, 2026

The PokerGO press release notes that Wright will join Brent Hanks in the No Gamble, No Future booth and will replace Jeff Platt.

Wright, a host for FS1’s sports debate show First Things First, has contributed to poker coverage on PokerGO in the past, and he participated in a No Gamble, No Future cash game on Wednesday night.

It’s getting a little chippy… https://t.co/UOzDFctBmS — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 19, 2026

Ended on a high note last night. My dear friend @MagicAntonio convincing himself I just had to be on a busted flush draw here. GGs to all involved & shoutout to 6 of the 7 players who somehow were able to stay for the whole game without their planes leaving without them. 🫡 https://t.co/T3AR4Ymjzb — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 19, 2026

In 2025, Wright called the World Series of Poker Main Event final table for PokerGO. Wright made that announcement last July on his podcast, What’s Wright?, and told his listeners, “This will be one of the five coolest moments of my professional career. This is a true dream.”

No Gamble, No Future premiered in 2022 and has produced 67 episodes over eight seasons.

Wright was named Awful Announcing’s Best Debate Personality in sports media in 2025.