By Jay Rigdon on

Mike Sexton died on Sunday at 72 after a battle with prostate cancer. Sexton, a World Poker Hall of Fame member, was a World Poker Tour commentator for years.

Sexton worked as a color commentator for WPT broadcasts from 2003 to 2017, meaning he was around for poker and Texas Hold ‘Em’s boom period as a broadcast property in the mid-aughts. His broadcast partner Vince Van Patten offered this statement alongside WPT CEO Adam Pliska:

The entire poker world mourned the loss, via Twitter and other social media statements.

Sexton’s friend and fellow Hall of Fame member Linda Johnson first tweeted about Sexton’s illness on September 1st:

RIP, Mike.

