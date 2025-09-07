Lane Kiffin acknowledged the significance of a seemingly irrelevant late field goal in the final seconds of Ole Miss' win over Kentucky. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
By Michael Dixon on

While Ole Miss defeated Kentucky on Saturday, the final points in the game belonged to the Wildcats, who got a 39-yard field goal from Jacob Kauwe to cut the deficit to 30-23 with eight seconds remaining. The kick had no impact on the game’s final outcome was wildly significant for gamblers. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin acknowledged the kick’s impact in his postgame interview.

While talking with Molly McGrath, Kiffin praised his team, complimented the opposition and noted the impact of the final three points.

“That’s a really hard team that plays really close games. So, I’m proud of our guys. Sorry to a lot of gamblers out there,” Kiffin said.

After Kiffin’s interview, play-by-play man Sean McDonough explained the full significance of the final field goal.

“Lane hit the nail on the head,” McDonough said. “Gambling is part of it now, so we might as well acknowledge, the field goal changed the spread. Ole Miss went off as a 7.5-point favorite, and it also took it from the under to the over. The over/under was 51.5. The game ends at 53 with the field goal.”

Then, after recapping the final score, McDonough asked one final question.

“Why do you torture yourself wagering on these things in the first place?”

Of course, for everyone who got hit with a bad beat on either the spread or the over/under, there was someone who got the ultimate backdoor cover. That’s the beauty — and torture — of it all.

