Photo Credit: ABC

While Ole Miss defeated Kentucky on Saturday, the final points in the game belonged to the Wildcats, who got a 39-yard field goal from Jacob Kauwe to cut the deficit to 30-23 with eight seconds remaining. The kick had no impact on the game’s final outcome was wildly significant for gamblers. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin acknowledged the kick’s impact in his postgame interview.

While talking with Molly McGrath, Kiffin praised his team, complimented the opposition and noted the impact of the final three points.

“That’s a really hard team that plays really close games. So, I’m proud of our guys. Sorry to a lot of gamblers out there,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss beat Kentucky 30-23. The Wildcats (+8.5) made a field goal with 8 seconds to go to secure the backdoor cover. After the game, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered an apology to “a lot of gamblers there at the end.” pic.twitter.com/54MbeE0s5s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2025

After Kiffin’s interview, play-by-play man Sean McDonough explained the full significance of the final field goal.

“Lane hit the nail on the head,” McDonough said. “Gambling is part of it now, so we might as well acknowledge, the field goal changed the spread. Ole Miss went off as a 7.5-point favorite, and it also took it from the under to the over. The over/under was 51.5. The game ends at 53 with the field goal.”

Then, after recapping the final score, McDonough asked one final question.

“Why do you torture yourself wagering on these things in the first place?”

After Lane Kiffin’s interview, Sean McDonough explained that the late field goal not only gave Kentucky a backdoor cover but also put the game over. “Why do you torture yourself wagering on these things in the first place?” https://t.co/URvWYtx1BS pic.twitter.com/3jICtMsTbC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2025

Of course, for everyone who got hit with a bad beat on either the spread or the over/under, there was someone who got the ultimate backdoor cover. That’s the beauty — and torture — of it all.