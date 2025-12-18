Kalshi Credit: Kalshi
By Matt Yoder on

The college football world was up in arms on Wednesday over a report that prediction market Kalshi would be opening up props where users could trade contracts and bet on college athletles entering the NCAA transfer portal.

According to ingame.com, the prediction market submitted a filing with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission that stated contracts would be posted based on “Will <player> <enter/withdraw from> the transfer portal in <time period>?”

The filing said the trades would happen as early as Wednesday, December 17.

Immediately after the news broke, a flood of reactions flowed through social media in response to the proposal. And they were universally negative from across the college football world. Several media members expressed severe concerns that the props could be exploited, leading to widespread corruption and insider trading across the sport.

After the backlash reached a fever pitch and went viral across college sports, Kalshi issued a statement that said they are not planning to go live with transfer portal markets at this time, via ESPN’s David Purdum.

“We certify markets all the time that we do not end up listing; despite our competitors having these markets live, we have no immediate plans to list these contracts,” Kalshi’s statement said.

Given the severe reaction from almost everybody in the college football world, it would be a shock to see Kalshi or Polymarket move ahead with something like this that could be so easily manipulated. According to the filing, even a player posting that they were entering the portal and then going back could be classified as a decisive entry.

The NFL has already come out strongly against prediction markets because of the susceptibility to manipulation and the unregulated nature of so many props. This furor over the transfer portal is only going to intensify those concerns from across the sports world as prediction markets rise in influence.

About Matt Yoder

View all posts by Matt Yoder