Heading into the 2024 college football season, ESPN announced the addition of sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado to its talent roster.

Maldonado will focus on college football in her role, while also covering the NFL, golf, and tennis.

“Pamela has established herself as a respected voice in the sports betting space, and will provide great insight and depth to our overall sports betting coverage,” said Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Betting Content in an ESPN press release. “Pamela has extensive betting experience across many sports, including football, and the timing is perfect as we gear up for the college football and NFL season.”

Maldonado added in the announcement, “I am excited to bring my love of college football and other sports to ESPN. I am even more excited to educate and provide analysis by way of sports betting. As they say, chance favors the prepared mind.”

Before joining ESPN, Maldonado worked for Yahoo! Sports and VSiN. She also had a long stint at PokerNews, which the site detailed this week when reporting on ESPN hiring her.

Maldonado is the second sports betting talent transaction made by ESPN this month, following long-time reporter David Purdum getting an extension. The company isn’t backing away from sports betting heading into this year’s football season, especially with ESPN Bet heading into its first full football season.

