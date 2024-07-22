Screen grab: VSiN

DraftKings has moved on from VSiN, three and a half years after purchasing the company.

Per a Monday release, Musburger Media has purchased VSiN from DraftKings for an undisclosed price. In March of 2021, DraftKings originally bought the company for roughly $70 million. Brian Musburger and Bill Adee, VSiN’s original founders, will lead the company following the sale.

“While a lot has changed in the sports betting industry over the past three-and-a-half years, our original vision for VSiN still holds and we are committed to delivering the most credible, independent information and analysis sports bettors can find anywhere,” said Brian Musburger. “We truly appreciate the work we’ve done with DraftKings and look forward to continuing to collaborate on future projects. Bill and I couldn’t be more excited about leading VSiN into the future and cementing our position as a trusted authority in sports betting.”

VSiN notes viewers “should expect no interruptions to programming or news coverage” following the sale.

In the release, DraftKings thanked VSiN and noted it would continue advertising with the company.

“DraftKings continues to optimize its investments in content and media to align with the most critical areas and needs of our business strategy, objectives, and goals,” said Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer, DraftKings. “We want to thank Brian, Bill, and the entire team at VSiN for a great relationship, and we look forward to continuing to advertise on the network.”

VSiN launched in 2017 with Brent Musburger as its marquee name. It has continued to expand and add new shows and personalities to its roster, and has national radio deals with iHeartRadio and TuneIn along with RSN deals with NESN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, and the Marquee Sports Network.

