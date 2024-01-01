Credit: Jeremy Smith/NorthJersey.com

Darren Rovell has never been shy about sharing his prolific sports betting failures with the masses, and it sure didn’t take him long to

Ahead of college football’s New Year’s Day slate of bowl games on Monday, Rovell shared what he claimed was the “easiest bet of 2024” in the ReliaQuest Bowl between the Wisconsin Badgers and the LSU Tigers.

“Easiest bet of 2024: Wisconsin-LSU Under 57.5,” Rovell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Easiest bet of 2024: Wisconsin-LSU Under 57.5. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2024

It sure did not take long for that “easiest bet of 2024” to look like a loser as the two teams combined for 35 first-half points. But even with the wager looking likely to lose, Rovell insisted that it was actually a good bet, because he had some inside information he was working with.

“Other info I was operating with here. Nabors wasn’t going to play second half after he beat the record. Doesn’t seem to matter now. Gambling is about small edges. That a bet loses doesn’t mean the handicap was wrong,” Rovell said in a follow-up post.

Other info I was operating with here. Nabors wasn’t going to play second half after he beat the record. Doesn’t seem to matter now. Gambling is about small edges. That a bet loses doesn’t mean the handicap was wrong. https://t.co/jPyS5JxatZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2024

Ultimately, it took the two teams less than three quarters to eclipse 57.5 points in the game, leading Rovell to finally admit his wrong and vow to never use the term “easy bet” ever again.

“With a live over of 77.5, I am going to fall on my sword. And vow to never make an ‘easy bet’ prediction again. No bet is easy. Ever,” Rovell said.

It was a pretty brutal start to 2024 for Rovell and anyone who made the ill-advised decision to tail his bet.

