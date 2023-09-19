A screen grab of The Herd with Colin Cowherd (via Fox Sports)

Whether it was during his time at ESPN or his current role at Fox, Colin Cowherd’s ‘Blazin’ 5′ picks have been a staple of his show during the NFL season.

To say Cowherd’s 2023 campaign is off to a cold start would be an understatement, as The Herd host went 0-5 with his best bets in Week 1. That winless streak continued through Week 2, as Cowherd went 0-4-1 on the following selections:

Chicago Bears +2.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants -4.5 at Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos -3.5 vs. Washington Commanders

New England Patriots +3 vs. Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers +3 vs. New Orleans Saints

You can view Cowherd’s segment explaining his picks below.

Even Cowherd’s lone push—Panthers +3 vs. Saints—didn’t come easy. New Orleans led Carolina 20-9 with three minutes and 14 seconds remaining in Mondau’s game before Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young engineered an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen with 1:16 remaining.

Even after that, Carolina had to successfully execute a 2-point conversion to secure the push, which it did with Young once again finding Thielen in the end zone. Had the Panthers missed, Cowherd would have lost all 10 of his ‘Blazin’ 5′ picks to kick off the 2023 season.

My man Colin is attempting the rare, Francesa-like feat of going 0-5 in back-to-back weeks. A magnificent 0 for 9 to begin the season. ? Bears +2½ … ????

? Giants -4½ … ????

? Broncos -3½ … ????

? Patriots +3 … ????

? Panthers +3 … [Monday] — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 18, 2023

As noted by Awful Announcing‘s

[The Herd]