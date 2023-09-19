The herd with colin cowherd A screen grab of The Herd with Colin Cowherd (via Fox Sports)
FoxGamblingBy Ben Axelrod on

Whether it was during his time at ESPN or his current role at Fox, Colin Cowherd’s ‘Blazin’ 5′ picks have been a staple of his show during the NFL season.

To say Cowherd’s 2023 campaign is off to a cold start would be an understatement, as The Herd host went 0-5 with his best bets in Week 1. That winless streak continued through Week 2, as Cowherd went 0-4-1 on the following selections:

  • Chicago Bears +2.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New York Giants -4.5 at Arizona Cardinals
  • Denver Broncos -3.5 vs. Washington Commanders
  • New England Patriots +3 vs. Miami Dolphins
  • Carolina Panthers +3 vs. New Orleans Saints

You can view Cowherd’s segment explaining his picks below.

Even Cowherd’s lone push—Panthers +3 vs. Saints—didn’t come easy. New Orleans led Carolina 20-9 with three minutes and 14 seconds remaining in Mondau’s game before Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young engineered an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen with 1:16 remaining.

Even after that, Carolina had to successfully execute a 2-point conversion to secure the push, which it did with Young once again finding Thielen in the end zone. Had the Panthers missed, Cowherd would have lost all 10 of his ‘Blazin’ 5′ picks to kick off the 2023 season.

As noted by Awful Announcing‘s Sam Neumann last week, Cowherd once famously said that commentators don’t need to be accurate, as long as they’re interesting. Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, he’s certainly putting that theory to the test—although to his point, there figures to be no shortage of intrigue in whether his winless streak will continue with his Week 3 selections.

[The Herd]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod