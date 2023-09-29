Audacy has signed a pair of content distribution deals to increase the reach of the popular sports betting podcast You Better You Bet.

Per a Thursday release from the company, Audacy has new agreements with Stadium and SiriusXM to air You Better You Bet each weekday on both platforms. The show is hosted by Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley.

On Stadium, the show will air from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. ET each weekday, while the show airs on Sirius 217, XM 205, and the SiriusXM app from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“We’re thrilled to announce these strategic agreements with Stadium and SiriusXM, which will significantly expand the reach of ‘You Better You Bet,’ solidifying its position as the No. 1 sports betting podcast in the U.S.,” said Mitch Rosen, Vice President, BetQL Network. “Our commitment to delivering top-tier sports betting entertainment to a wider audience has never been stronger, and we look forward to introducing Nick and Ken to new audiences across multiple touchpoints nationwide.”

The show will still be available at the same places where content from the BetQL Network, Audacy’s sports betting network, can be found.

This seems like a pretty easy way to increase the show’s reach while also providing content to fill out the midday lineup for Stadium and SiriusXM. There doesn’t appear to be a lot of downside here.

[Audacy, image via Audacy]